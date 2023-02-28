To The Daily Sun,

I'm want to send out a huge thank-you to Jon Decker for doing a wonderful article on the free meals here at Restoration Acres Farm in Meredith. I'd also like to thank the person who reported me to the state, because you made it possible for me to receive so much support from my community.

