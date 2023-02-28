I'm want to send out a huge thank-you to Jon Decker for doing a wonderful article on the free meals here at Restoration Acres Farm in Meredith. I'd also like to thank the person who reported me to the state, because you made it possible for me to receive so much support from my community.
My interaction with Gary and Colleen at the Department of Health and Human Services was nothing but positive. They were able to show me one thing that was on my ordering menu that should not have been there, so I was able to remedy that, but they also really helped point me in the right direction towards becoming a nonprofit. The moment I shared that with my community, I have had nothing but support and love. I never would have met some of these folks had this article not come out.
I recognize that without help, I'm not going to be able to continue to do this on my own. The help I received his aided me in serving many more meals to many more families in need. There is a large population of people who work very hard to take care of their families and still cannot make ends meet. I truly believe that we all have gifts and we are all good at something that we can use to give back to our community. For me, it's cooking and baking. I am most excited about the fact that we are looking to expanding the garden here so that I can give back to the community through produce and healthier meals in the near future, as there's nothing better than growing your own food. I've started the 501c3 process and thank everybody for their encouragement and support. I am excited for what's ahead.
