Restoration Acres Farm wants to give a big thank you to the community for its ongoing support for our nonprofit. We truly believe there is going to be a very difficult winter coming up and we want to be prepared to help in any way we can with meals. We feel strongly that if we are able to get our greenhouse up, we can grow certain vegetables through the winter months and still supply income to continue to feed people through the tough winter months. I am also looking for restaurants and or local businesses that might be willing to become a meal sponsor.
Sponsorship basically is you agree to do one meal a month, and that could be two lasagna pans' worth of a pasta dish or chop suey or anything like that. As long as you give us the ingredients, we will pick it up, box it up, label it and put it out for free. The most important thing is that we have the ingredients so that we know what to put on the labels and we will also put your business name as a sponsor as well as put that information on social media for a little free publicity for your business. None of us can do these things without help from each other.
We will be having a fundraiser at Poggios's in Center Harbor Sept. 24 to raise money for our greenhouse project. We hope to see everyone there. It should be a lot of fun. We will have raffle items, silent auction items as well as merchandise and we all know that Sweets knows how to put on a fun time — we will be pairing with their Oktoberfest celebration. Feel free to contact me at kathysorell@msn.com
(0) comments
