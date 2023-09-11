To The Daily Sun,

Restoration Acres Farm wants to give a big thank you to the community for its ongoing support for our nonprofit. We truly believe there is going to be a very difficult winter coming up and we want to be prepared to help in any way we can with meals. We feel strongly that if we are able to get our greenhouse up, we can grow certain vegetables through the winter months and still supply income to continue to feed people through the tough winter months. I am also looking for restaurants and or local businesses that might be willing to become a meal sponsor.

