To The Daily Sun,
Our country's electoral process is sacred. The right to vote is a treasured and hard-fought facet of democracy that we have earned.
Whether we cast our ballots in person or remotely due to the coronavirus, we must be able to trust our votes will be accurately counted and reliably recorded in the electoral record. To suggest otherwise is to upend every underpinning of our form of government.
We need to protect November's election. We need to ensure that our electors are valid, our ballots are entrusted to legitimate officials, and that efforts to seize the actual results will be thwarted.
Please write to our secretary of state, our senators and congresspeople, the president of the State Senate and Speaker of the State House to say we support their efforts to ward off the terrorizing of our electoral process.
Kate Miller
Meredith
