Some of the responses to the latest mass shooting in Nashville are jaw-dropping. A member of Congress stated that "If someone is out to get you, there's not much you can do" (sage advice from his father). The legislator representing Nashville's family Christmas card showed the entire family, including youngsters, holding a weapon of some sort around the Christmas tree.
The folks taking aim at the trans community, based solely on the shooter's apparent sexual orientation, ignores individual rights. And now the first legislative response that might have legs is one which would mandate smaller magazines so the shooter would have to stop to unload. What? After how many casualties?
The guns used in these crimes are ones designed for battlefield use, to ensure the greatest number of casualties in the shortest amount of time. Those weapons were not developed with an intent to aim them at children and teachers and janitors.
I don't believe we should ban guns, but ARs should not be sold to civilians. Beyond that, background checks, secure storage guidelines and red flag laws are straightforward gun safety measures.
Guns are killing our children more often than car accidents in a new, ghastly statistic. The American people and most gun owners support gun safety measures. Why won't our elected representatives? Check out the NRA donations to their campaigns.
