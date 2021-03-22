To The Daily Sun,
Colette Worsman and I have rarely agreed on anything, but I would have thought that facilitating distribution of the COVID vaccine and ramping up aid to schools and towns would be an area of agreement. Even more so, lifting thousands of American children out of poverty would seem to me a no-brainer.
While I agree that there are some local transportation projects in the bill, at least 85 percent, according to non-partisan sources, of the funding is directed toward COVID relief. While it is accurate to say that only about one percent is going directly to vaccine production, it is important to point out that between $100-160 billion goes to direct intervention efforts, such as $10B for medical supplies and $24 billion for child care for essential workers. Thirteen percent of the funding extends much-needed unemployment benefits, and an additional 12 percent is responsible for Obamacare subsidies, nutrition assistance to replace school meals, and grants to prevent lay-offs in the construction and restaurant industries.
If Colette is claiming that the bill doesn't focus on getting shots in arms, I agree, but that is not the goal of the bill. The bill's focus on the many crises faced by this nation while we await the protections the vaccine will provide, brings me to strongly disagree with Colette's "pork" characterization.
Kate Miller
Meredith
