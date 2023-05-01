The latest letter to the editor about access to guns (“American Revolution was possible because of firearms access”) really takes the cake. There is not the slightest connection between the firearms that supported the American Revolution and those currently killing innocent Americans in banks, grocery stores and schools.
And naming Democrats as the cause of gun-related deaths (as a previous letter did), seriously? Yes, we believe the problem is guns, not people. If it weren’t so easy to obtain weapons of war, the leading cause of death for children wouldn’t be gun violence.
Discussion about gun safety must be fact-based and sensible. The family of the Louisville shooter says his background of mental instability should have prevented him from buying the gun. But we have no such safeguards in place.
And the most recent outrage in Texas, where a simple request for quiet for a sleeping baby led to the retaliatory murder of several members of that baby’s family, is an act that shouldn’t be possible. Whether it’s a lost Instacart driver or a neighbor’s simple request, the result should not be loss of life at the hands of a hot-headed gun owner.
Regulations on purchase, storage, magazine size and automatic weapons are supported by the majority of Americans. That message must get through to Congress — and the NRA.
