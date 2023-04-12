I may sound like a broken record, but our record of action on gun violence is broken.
How many Americans know that, during yet another shooting using a legally purchased AR-15 in a Louisville bank, police received a call for another shooting in Louisville in another part of town? But that event had more minor loss of life, so it didn’t make the headlines.
These shootings are becoming so routine that they rarely lead the evening news or deserve a story above the fold in the newspaper.
Schoolchildren from elementary to high school across the country are protesting for safety in schools. And more and more individuals have experienced more than one gun violence event in their lives.
Now we are learning that there are handguns that are randomly discharging and injuring either the person carrying the weapon or a bystander. The Sig Sauer pistol, manufactured here in New Hampshire, has shot at least 80 people with at least 100 individuals saying it has fired without the trigger being pulled. Gun safety?
This is yet another inane statistic in our world where we fear sending our kids to school, going to the grocery store or a movie or a bank, and on and on.
AR-15s are weapons of war, not to be used against bankers. My father was a banker who once had a knife pulled on him; I can’t imagine if it had been a gun.
We must elect members of Congress, state senators and representatives, governors and attorneys general who will move sensible gun safety measures forward.
When a 6-year-old can get a loaded gun into a classroom and use it, our world is upside down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.