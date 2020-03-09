To The Daily Sun,
On Saturday, March 14, voters attending the Town Meeting in Moultonborough will vote on two different warrant articles for construction of a community center. Article 5 proposes a community center on the former Lions Club property that would continue to support the groups currently utilizing the Lions Club building. This plan does not incorporate space for the town’s Recreation Department or the many youth activities run by the department.
On the other hand, Article 6 proposes a community center on school district and Taylor property and includes the facilities proposed in Article 5 plus a gymnasium and needed space to support the gymnasium. Article 6 has a cost of $6,720,000 and for all practical purposes is the same article supported by the Selectboard in 2019 by a vote of four in favor and one abstained. In March 2019, 56.6 percent of those who voted on the same proposed plan voted "yes." N.H. law requires a two-thirds majority "yes" vote on bonds. A very steep requirement indeed, but one that we believe Moultonborough residents should support on Saturday.
Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines community center as, “A building or group of buildings for a community’s educational and recreational activities.” The New Oxford American Dictionary defines community center as, “A place where people from a particular community can meet for social, educational or recreational activities.” Both of these definitions for community center include “recreational activities.” Article 6 meets this definition, but article 5 does not!
It is no secret that the demographics in Moultonborough have changed significantly over the past decade. The median age of our town continues to increase while the number of young adults and children have been declining for years. These two trends are common to towns throughout the Lakes Region. We believe the Town of Moultonborough residents need to do all we can to encourage young adults with families to consider Moultonborough as their future home. Constructing a community center that serves senior citizens, young adults and children alike can only help to attract young people to our community.
As senior citizens ourselves, we remind all seniors that school age children are in school 180 out of 260 weekdays a year. On those 180 days, the community center proposed in Article 6 would provide senior citizens with a location for senior meals and would provide adults of all ages with spaces for meetings, educational and social activities, and a place to exercise year round. During after school hours the community center would continue to serve groups such as Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Women’s Club, Men’s Breakfast, Lions Club and other non-profit organizations. In addition, it would provide space year round for youth programs run by the town’s Recreation Department. A true “community center” indeed!
Most importantly, having a facility used by adults of all ages and children would promote the concept of “community” to all ages. Please consider voting yes for Article 6.
Kate & Mike Lancor
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.