To The Daily Sun,
I first found out about the issues with LRGH from a letter to the editor in this paper. I am surprised and angered that current patients of LRGH doctors did not get a letter explaining what is happening with local clinics, like Belknap Family Health, where we are patients, and detailing how to get needed medical care.
Although neither my husband nor I are in need of regular medical visits, there are vast numbers of people who are. I would imagine their levels of anxiety and worry about not being able to see their regular doctor or knowing how to find needed care are quite high. Yes, it is an unprecedented time, but sending an informative letter is a simple show of care and concern for their patients. Perhaps there is information on Facebook or Twitter but those are not formats that everyone uses.
I just checked the LRGH website and see no information about how to access care. This is very disheartening.
Karen Karagozian
Center Harbor
