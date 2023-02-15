To The Daily Sun,
Three recent events occurred at the First Congregational Church in Meredith and many thanks need to be announced.
Sunday school kids introduced the Souper Bowl of Caring by making posters to spread the word, Heath’s Grocery Store in Center Harbor enthusiastically ran with it, and Scout Pack/Troop 55 finished it off with a great skit. At least three pickup trucks full of food left Heath’s for the Meredith Food Pantry. Food and money are still coming into the church, so thanks to all for these acts of kindness.
The church hosted a Valentine for Ukraine Benefit Concert, bringing awareness for the struggles of the children and displaced people affected by the war. Alex Ray, Steve Rand, Susan Mathison and Lisa Mure have made numerous trips to oversee the money raised — providing food, clothing, generators, bedding and gifts to many orphanages. Pianist David Lockwood, Bristol’s Joyful Noise Ukulele Band, folk guitarist Bill Nieman, and the 1st Congo Bluegrass Band volunteered, performed and helped raise $5,000 in one evening. Thanks to all for these acts of kindness.
The 1st Congo Bluegrass Band — Kitty Boyle, Dawna Donovan, Rob Goddu, Pastor Peter Lovett, Eric Peterson, Kris Roberts, and Adam and Paityn Schaub spent hours driving, rehearsing, and putting together back-to-back concerts for all to enjoy. Thanks for freely giving talent, love and energy through music, and also making it fun for me to be involved.
Thanks to the media and Meredith for putting out the word for each event. Thanks to church volunteers who always bring refreshments, “pretty” up the church, make program copies, freshen the website, give the children great examples to follow, and welcome all, all the time. Many thanks to everyone who attended, donated food, money, and generously spread these wonderful acts of kindness.
Karen Sticht
Meredith
