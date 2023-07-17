To The Daily Sun,

As a clarinet player for 63 years (peaking during my college years), I especially looked forward to hearing The Lakeview Chamber Players perform the “Quintet in B Minor for Clarinet and Strings” by Johannes Brahms during their concert at the 1st Congregational Church in Meredith. Clarinetist Morrie Sherry was phenomenal.

