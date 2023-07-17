As a clarinet player for 63 years (peaking during my college years), I especially looked forward to hearing The Lakeview Chamber Players perform the “Quintet in B Minor for Clarinet and Strings” by Johannes Brahms during their concert at the 1st Congregational Church in Meredith. Clarinetist Morrie Sherry was phenomenal.
I’m not sure she even took a breath during the complicated, seamless phrasing within four movements of the piece. Along with Tim Maček-violin, Sarah Maček-violin, Suzanne Orban-cello, and Uri Wassertzug-viola, the emotion and depth of the ensemble was mesmerizing throughout the concert, which also featured pieces by Paul Trapkus, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Astor Piazzolla.
A concert of this caliber comes with a great deal of organization. In its second year, the Joyful Noise Music Series at the church has brought many fine musicians to the area. For this concert, coordinator Marla Welker put in hours of planning and deserves a huge thank you! Music director Nancy Narducci took on numerous tasks while FCCM web designer Nara Derapelian, church secretary Shirley Stokes, and Pastor Peter Lovett creatively assisted with many details.
I was asked to help with publicity and my thanks goes to print and social media outlets for spreading the word, as well as many friends who shared the information with their many friends. Word-of-mouth marketing is pretty amazing! Thanks to the talented church bakers who provided delicious refreshments after the concert, the greeters, and local churches, volunteers, and businesses who distributed and displayed posters and information. A most appreciative audience enjoyed a beautiful concert.
Upcoming Joyful Noise events at the 1st Congregational Church in Meredith include a Showtunes Supper with pianist Phil Breton; harpist and motivational speaker Martha Gallagher; organist Laura Belanger; and a Silent Movie Night with organist Robert Humphreville. Stay tuned!
