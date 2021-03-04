I am very excited this year that the voters in Meredith have a chance to cast their ballot in two contested races. In many recent elections, the incumbents have run unchallenged, but not so this year.
As a long time resident and volunteer in Meredith and the schools, I have always been interested in local elections, going to Selectboard and School Board meetings fairly regularly, and reading online minutes when my schedule won't allow for in person attendance.
When choosing the candidate who might best represent my interests, I look at the incumbents first. What are their previous board voting records, length of terms served, personal agendas, information transparency, spending habits involving taxpayer dollars, and decisions they have made which line up with my personal family values, such as endorsing the Hart Family Skateboard Park or advocating for in-school education and co-curricular/athletic activities?
It is with those thoughts in mind, that I look to the challengers this year and am very happy about several new people who are stepping up to make a difference and perhaps give a fresh approach to problem solving. We have two new folks running for two Meredith Selectboard seats – Michael Laurent and Lynn Leighton. Both have served our town in various voluntary ways and both deserve a seat at the table.
On the school board side, Jared Gumpert is throwing his hat in the race. He is an active Meredith parent with three children in the Inter-Lakes School system and would give a refreshing perspective to the board. Voters in all three of our School District towns-Meredith, Center Harbor and Sandwich-are allowed to vote for him, even though he lives in Meredith.
There will be more to learn about each of these people in the coming days, but I've done my homework and already know that on Tuesday, March 9, I will vote in person for LLG – Laurent and Leighton for Meredith Selectboard, and Gumpert for I-L School Board. See you at the polls!
Karen Sticht
Meredith
