Two months ago, nearly 100 Center Harbor, Moultonborough and Sandwich residents attended the April 26 public hearing on Koss Project/Harbor Landing, held by the Center Harbor Selectboard. Everyone adamantly opposed this planned 21-duplex/42 condo development on Bean Road in Moultonborough, and strongly urged the selectboard to do whatever it takes to stop the project.
Since then, the selectboard continues to consult with the town attorney about how to best proceed. Center Harbor residents are mobilizing to limit access to the town beach and boat launch on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Currently, the town beach is open only to Center Harbor and Moultonborough residents. Center Harbor residents use the boat launch for free; everyone else pays a $25 launch fee. (Incidentally, the beach and boat launch, their operation and maintenance are paid for by Center Harbor taxpayers.) The short walk to these recreational amenities is a strong selling point for Koss Project/Harbor Landing condos; perhaps even the main reason for buying. If access to the Center Harbor Town beach and boat launch become unavailable to owners (or renters) of these condos, they will be less marketable, less desirable, less investment-worthy, and less likely to be built.
Only registered Center Harbor voters can determine whether the town beach and boat launch should be restricted to town residents, property owners and guests. Petitions for two warrant articles are being circulated. One is to rescind the March 1973 Town Meeting vote allowing Moultonborough residents to use the beach. The other is to permit only Center Harbor residents, taxpayers and guests to use the boat launch.
No one in Center Harbor wants to burn bridges with friends and neighbors in Moultonborough. The Koss Project/Harbor Landing must be stopped. Both towns will only benefit. For information or to sign these petitions (registered Center Harbor voters only), email 2chwarrants@gmail.com.
