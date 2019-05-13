To The Daily Sun,
Edson’s 2/3rds hearing was hideous. Trial judge of 2004 sentencing should never have been on the bench for the hearing. Edson’s hearing was hideous, biased, discriminating. Judge comes back with decision less than 24 hours later. Judge had his mind made up before hearing. They all stick together, judges, sheriffs, cops, prosecuters, etc.
If Edson hit a civilian and not an officer, he would be out by now. If Edson did the heinous things to that now female sheriff who was a Belmont police officer, why didn’t she shoot Edson?
He deserves a fair hearing. This KO of a 2/3rds hearing is not over.
Selina Hilliard
Laconia
