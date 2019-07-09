To The Daily Sun,
During the years 2015 to 2018 the good citizens and taxpayers of Bristol voted to appropriate $1,035,282 dollars for the paving of town roads in Bristol. Town reports (MS 737) from the same period indicate that only $445,170 dollars were spent to pave roads. At the same time Bristol received a total of $364,374 in state highway block grants to pave and maintain our roads. This would leave a total of $80,796 spent from taxpayer raised money for paving and maintaining roads.
At the last Town Meeting a petitioned warrant article to dedicate the budgeted $250,000 line item for paving raised through taxation be used only for paving was tabled by Selectman Alpers. This motion was non-debatable and passed on a voice vote. The result of this vote was once again the Selectboard will have access to a slush fund.
My question and the question every Bristol taxpayer should be asking is what happened to the other $954,486 raised through taxation?
Paul Simard
Bristol
