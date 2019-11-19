To The Daily Sun,
On News 9 tonight, I saw an ad for employment opportunities at the Walmart Distribution Center in Raymond (about $18/hr). After that the news station reported that Fuel Assistance (IHEAP) was now open for applications. Why not have the Fuel Assistance application office at the Walmart distribution center?
Chris Johnson
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.