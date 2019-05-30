To The Daily Sun,
Does anyone remember these?
1. We were all one people for about two weeks right after 9/11.
2. When we were all polite to one another.
3. When young people looked forward to getting summer jobs.
4. When you could have an intelligent debate with a Democrat.
5. When there was one divorce in a neighborhood.
6. When America was just about #1 in everything in the world.
Now look at the situation. You know what they call it? Progress. I will always admit to not being the sharpest knife in the drawer but I know what I like and I don’t like any of this thing they call “modern life.” Think of what it could be if we all pulled together.
You can tell Mr. Trump is a strong leader because he is not afraid to make people angry. You can’t lead from behind. One more thing, an empty taxi pulled up in front of the White House and Elizabeth Warren got out.
Steve Fiorini
Laconia
