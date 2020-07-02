To The Daily Sun,
I am a member of the Democratic Party. Among Democrats, I hold left-wing beliefs in numerous areas such as health care, criminal justice reform, education and so on. Even within my own party, these opinions are seen as controversial. For some of my fellow Democrats, this is because of a stark ideological difference between us, as is expected when there are only two viable political parties within a system containing 350 million people.
For others, however, these views are controversial because of the backlash they receive from the right wing and the perception that left wingers are unwilling to compromise. I would like to address this not to antagonize these individuals, but rather to explain the strategic advantages of starting a conversation from a left-wing position.
Left-wing activism is not a new phenomenon in the United States. Cracking a history text open and flipping back to the 1960s will reveal this fact to any willing reader. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's movement, despite its peaceful approach and its roots in the biblical message to love thy neighbor, was not a movement of placation or compromise. Dr. King and his supporters, through canine unit attacks, firehose bursts, and billy-club beatings, maintained their march and their message when all outside powers were demanding for their efforts to cease. Thereafter, segregationists were forcibly yanked to the position of desegregating amenities, public facilities and providing people of color with codified protections from employment discrimination. It is true that the movement only achieved a fraction of its vision for racial justice in America, but one cannot deny the monumental impact of its perseverance.
Contrast this with today’s Democratic strategy and policy. The Affordable Care Act, for example, was, in origin, a right-wing health care plan developed by the Heritage Foundation and appropriated by former governor of Massachusetts, Mitt Romney. This system still gifts the private insurance industry the power to control the health care market, and yet it was picked apart and denied by congressional Republicans over and over again until it was eventually passed by the 111th U.S. Congress as a shell of the bill it could have been despite a Democratic supermajority. While the ACA certainly provided millions of people who otherwise would have been left to die with necessary health care, the COVID-19 outbreak has shown us that this system is not sustainable and still leaves millions behind.
The point I am trying to make here is that if we expect to actually achieve our goals, we must do as we have been told by countless teachers, professors, loved ones, and employers: set those goals high. The GOP has already done so by presenting outlandish bills to Congress nearly every day, and thanks to our self-destructive drive to consistently meet them in the middle, we have adopted many of those policies over the last half-century. Ultimately, if one desires change, even if that change is incremental, one must pursue it with determination and the will to be seen as “radical” by the other side.
Julian Davis
Gilford
