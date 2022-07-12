To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to our city workers. We are lifelong New Hampshire residents. We became permanent Laconia residents almost five years ago after vacationing here with our little ones and enjoying weekend boating for about 25 years. We love our lake, Weirs Beach, the sound of the train, the horn of the Mt. Washington. True paradise. We often walk Weirs Beach boardwalk in the early evening and are disappointed with the disrespect some of the visitors show — trash, graffiti, damaged property. On Tuesday morning, we got our walk in much earlier than usual to beat the heat and the storms. Laconia’s finest were all hard at work — meticulously picking up trash, raking the beach, power washing the walkways, changing light bulbs, making her sparkle again. Thank you for working so hard and for giving us a great reason to start our day a little earlier. We much rather enjoy the sparkle.
Julie Poliquin
Laconia
