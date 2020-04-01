To The Daily Sun,
I want to start this letter off by saying that I understand why some are choosing to be ignorant of current events these days. This pandemic is affecting our lives like no other major event has, and it certainly would be easier to pretend it all isn't happening and fight against the political powers that have kept our businesses and borders closed. However, this is a pandemic. No matter how hard you shut your eyes, you will have to face the reality of this virus. It's likely that a lot of people in this community don't know how the transmission of a disease like this occurs, so here's how the virus works.
The coronavirus can be spread through bodily fluids and air transmissions can occur if someone who has the virus coughs within breathing distance of someone who isn't ill. It has an incubation period of up to two weeks, meaning that people who have the coronavirus may show no symptoms for up to two weeks. During this entire period, the infected person will go about their business as usual while spreading the coronavirus unknowingly, thus exposing dozens of people to viral material. As such, the number of cases that we have confirmed in the state of New Hampshire right now is likely much lower than the actual number of people infected. This is why it is vital that we continue to prevent large gatherings and other such hubs of human contact, including any and all unessential businesses.
This will undoubtedly decimate the economy for the time being and for quite some time after: no one is disputing that. However, until this virus is contained or a vaccine is developed, gathering in large groups will result in higher rates of transmission and, thus, more deaths. If that happens, we will run out of hospital beds and health care professionals to take care of the people who are affected. Just imagine what the economy will look like if (at this rate, when) that happens.
This coronavirus has the potential to destroy this nation beyond the point of repair if we don’t take it seriously. So, for the sake of all of us who live here, stay home if you're sick, contact the hospital and describe your symptoms, and, if you're not sick, only go out to stores for necessity trips. If you're an essential worker, please wear gloves, sanitize and take as many precautions as you can think of. And if you think these stay put and social distancing orders breach our constitutional rights, then I have news for you: under other circumstances, you'd be correct, but this is a national emergency and, if we don't act on these orders, the government will only have to further violate our civil liberties to ensure that this doesn't continue to spread and wrack up bodies. Let's not get to the point where the National Guard has to weld us shut into our homes, much like the measures taken by the Chinese government in Wuhan.
Julia Davis
Gilford
