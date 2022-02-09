To The Daily Sun,
I would ask the editorial board to fact check the letters you receive that are spewing erroneous information. Contrary to a recent letter from a frequent contributor, both smallpox and polio are caused by a virus. Virus vaccines are not smoke and mirrors. Additionally, measles, mumps and rubella are also caused by a virus and has an effective vaccine. Additionally, human papilloma virus, which has several strains that can infect without any noticeable symptoms and can cause cancer in both men and women, also has an effective vaccine. Platforms that continue to voice misinformation put people at risk. We need truth and facts in journalism.
Judy Lalime
Gilford
