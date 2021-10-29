To The Daily Sun,
In all the years I have been able to vote I have paid a majority of my attention to elections at the national level. As a citizen of Laconia for most of my life I have voted in local elections, but I have only recently truly realized how important it is for all of us as a community to vote for those who will represent us as city councilors and school board members. It is here in our city where we can send a message that those elected should represent the best interests of taxpayers, retirees, the homeless, students, teachers, business owners, workers, and families.
It was overwhelmingly stated in the mayoral debate that the position of mayor is a ceremonial one. But most importantly it is a role where one should work together with our councilors to make good and fair judgments in the best interests of our city. It was clear to me as I attended the mayoral debate that Andrew Hosmer has worked with our councilors in the past with integrity, intelligence, respect, and foresight. He has a vision to create a cultural and safe place where people want to live and work and have children attend our schools.
Is there work still to be done? Yes. Hosmer realizes that there are difficult issues that need to be addressed. Homelessness, the parking garage, affordable housing, and education were all issues discussed at the debate. If you were at the debate or watched it, you heard actual plans and efforts to address them from Mr. Hosmer.
As a native resident of Laconia, a Laconia High School alumna, a retired educator, and as parent of two LHS graduates, I envision a group of school board members working together to support the superintendent, parents, teachers, and especially our students. Again, I look for intelligent, respectful, and open-minded people to take on a position of leading our schools. Jen Anderson’s volunteer experience as well as her educational background would be invaluable to future decisions about our school system.
The bottom line for me is that no one can devote the time and energy it will take to be an effective New Hampshire representative, a mayor, a school board member, or even a possible school board chair all at one time without avoiding potentially many conflicts of interest.
Please vote on Nov. 2.
Judy Ball
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.