In 2022, the Help America Vote Act was passed by Congress. Significant amounts of money were sent to the Secretary of State’s Office. Twelve million dollars were received during COVID to help alleviate election expenses, and none of it having been distributed to cities and towns.
We often hear of the need to upgrade voting machines because the existing ones will no longer be serviceable after 2024. The cost to purchase new machines for every municipality in the state of New Hampshire is approximately $500,000. If we pretend that amount actually doubles, $ 1 million would be a drop in the bucket. As of now, local communities are expected budget for these.
Another expense that the individual supervisors of the checklist personally take on are the use of their personal computers to link to the state system prior to and during elections. Some computers, my relatively new one included, cannot connect to the state database. This must be accessible during an election. I am dependent upon my fellow supervisor’s computer for this link. Should he be ill or for some reason unable to perform his duties, my ward will be unable to link to the state.
Historically, the state of NH has downloaded many of the costs associated with elections to local cities and towns. It is time for the Secretary of State’s Office to release monies needed for new voting machines and technology and “help America vote.” Please contact your elected representatives and ask that they support HB 447, which will come before them on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
