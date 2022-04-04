To The Daily Sun,
Some thought on Rep. Dave Testerman’s recent letter about big legislative disputes during latest session in education. Let’s start with the fact that Mr. Testerman put himself forward as a fill in for a Franklin School Board seat that was vacated early, and the City Council approved his appointment. His term ends at the end of this calendar year.
When Mr. Testerman was appointed, I publicly thanked him for offering his services to our schools and that it would be nice to have him as a champion of our schools in the legislature. He said I misunderstood why he put himself forward, rather, his goal is to fill the board with more conservatives – period. It has long been known that Mr. Testerman has disdain for our public schools and, sadly, never should have been elevated to a position on the school board. His personal goal is to take down our public schools in favor of having our tax dollars given to private, non-accountable institutions, in lock step with our Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut.
“Our wretchedly performing school personnel” is a despicable way for a school board member to talk about our dedicated teachers and support staff. Should he be making that judgment while only having served on the board for three months? Has he spent any time conversing with teachers? Has he shadowed any of them to see what a day in the classroom is really like, how they interact with their students? Did he read the two articles in The Sun written by educators (I personally sent him one of them) to gain insight into the very system he is tasked with helping to improve, not tear down? During school board meetings, has he offered any alternative thoughts on how to improve the system? Has he acquainted himself with students who are excelling, and asked them how they feel about their experience? Is he even aware that many students, upon graduation, go on to excellent institutions of higher learning?
It is true that many students are not performing up to the standards that have been set for them. There are many reasons for that: student health both physical and mental, socio-economic influences, family support, hunger, learning disabilities. From Mr. Testerman: “To be fair to the government schools, they try to make the students feel better about their poor performance..." Hmm, should we put them in stocks in the public square?
Not every student is going to excel academically but should be given the opportunity to perform to the best of their ability so they can become functioning, productive members of our society, filling all the jobs that do not require advance degrees. They deserve a chance but most of all, they deserve school board members who believe in building up our public schools, not tearing them down.
Mr. Testerman’s term ends at the end of this calendar year. Be sure to vote in October, and let’s fill his seat with someone who believes in public schools.
Judith Ackerson
Franklin
