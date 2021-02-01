To The Daily Sun,
House Speaker Sherman Packard stripped Rosemary Rung, State Representative from Merrimack, of her committee assignments for commenting on the Troy police chief’s participation in the Jan. 6 rally in DC.
Is House Speaker Packard going to reprimand Rep. Baldassaro for carrying on a committee meeting, maskless for three hours, after having traveled out of state? Baldassaro’s total lack of respect for his fellow legislators should receive the same treatment. The State House COVID screening rules call for denying entry to those who have made a trip in the last two weeks without quarantining, so why was he allowed to enter? Speaker Packard should “speak” out!
Judith Ackerson
Franklin
