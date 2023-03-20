To The Daily Sun,

I have just returned from an unexpected stay at Lakes Region General Hospital. It started with a 30-hour stay in the emergency room at Franklin Regional Hospital, due to lack of an available bed at Lakes. I can't say enough good about my 30 hours at the Franklin ER. I felt well taken care of and had a doctor who was quick to order a diagnostic tool and stabilize the situation. The key to all of this was a great staff that made me feel safe and well cared for.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.