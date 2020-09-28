To The Daily Sun,
Our general election on November 3 is fast approaching. For those who have requested absentee ballots, you may be receiving those within a week or two for most towns. If you have not yet requested your absentee ballot, please do so without delay by either visiting your town/city clerk’s office or downloading the form at the Secretary of State’s website: sosnh.gov.
Reasons for voting absentee are: concern about appearing in person due to Covid-19; out of town on election day; unable to vote due to a disability or illness, work obligation, childcare or caring for inform adults during voting hours; religious commitment preventing you from appearing in public at the polls.
When you receive your absentee ballot, return it immediately, for the benefit of our postal workers and our poll workers and to be sure it is received on time. If you have not mailed your ballot back by October 15, I urge you to drop it off in person at your city/town clerk’s office. Be sure to hand it to one of the staff in person. DO NOT put it in a mail slot.
Whatever your circumstances — VOTE!
Judith Ackerson
Franklin
