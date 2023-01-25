I am appalled by Gov. Chris Sununu’s response to mayors around the state of New Hampshire who voiced their concern that the state is not doing enough to address the problem of homelessness.
“Politically motivated letters merely muddy the water and make that mutual goal of collaboration more difficult to achieve,” it says. Really? Why is an issue politically motivated when it affects every community around the state and country? When are some politicians going to stop blaming it on “politics” and take responsibility for a problem and work toward a solution?
Sununu’s letter highlighted the state’s structured response and financial investments made to increase housing development. Is that housing specifically pointed at making housing available to the homeless, the working poor who often end up homeless, or is it pandering to the developers who have contributed heavily to his gubernatorial campaigns?
What is Sununu’s administration doing to make sure that the working poor receive a living wage so they don’t become homeless? What is the Sununu administration doing to provide housing for the homeless? What is the Sununu administration doing to make it possible for the mentally ill to receive timely and adequate services, so they are not warehoused in emergency rooms only to be given a Band-Aid when major intervention is needed? Why is the Sununu administration not reaching out to communities to come up with solutions rather than calling these “local issues.”
Governor, stop “playing politics,” and do your job.
