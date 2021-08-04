To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank Gov. Chris Sununu for speaking up for our election integrity in face of continued lies by the former president. Donald Trump continues to repeat a false claim that there was widespread voter fraud in New Hampshire in 2020. I also hope that, in that same vein, Gov. Sununu will not allow the passing of SB 89 as it continues that big lie. This bill will make it more difficult for our election volunteers – of which I am one - not to mention cost our towns more money and will make matters worse. I’m counting on Gov. Sununu to act in the best interests of New Hampshire voters.
Judith Ackerson
Franklin
