On March 11, I sent a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu asking for clarification of a statement he made during an interview on the NH Exchange on March 9. He stated that there are schools that haven’t taken the COVID relief money, going so far as to say he has been begging them to do so. I asked how many schools, what schools, what are their stated reasons, how do schools have to apply. Was the money automatically sent and these schools sent it back?
There has been no response from the governor’s office, not even an acknowledgement of receipt of the letter. Most offices (senators, congress members) send an initial “Thank you for your letter, we will respond to you shortly,” within days or sometimes just hours of receipt and follow up with a response. Nothing at all from the governor’s office.
It has been 20 days, more than enough time to get, at the very least, an initial response. I will send this message to the Governor’s office again and see if I can get a response. I will keep you posted. Feel free to photocopy this and mail it to Gov. Chris Sununu, State House, Concord NH 03301, with or without your own comment.
Judith Ackerson
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.