To The Daily Sun,
Pub Mania Gift Card Gala to benefit the GLR Children’s Auction has been postponed from Sunday, March 22 to Sunday, April 19 at the Beane Conference Center in Laconia. Our focus is on the health and safety of our volunteers and guests. As we approach mid April, we will reassess our plan. Pub Mania event notices are posted on Facebook at the “Patrick’s Pub Mania” group.
Questions can be addressed to tagtem@metrocast.net or call 603-493-9524. Be well everyone!
Judi Taggart
Pub Mania
Tagg Team Captain
