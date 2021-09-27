To The Daily Sun,
I want to publicly thank Craig and Maggie Roeder and the Winnipesaukee Bay Gulls staff for once again supporting our community. Every Wednesday at 6 p.m., and continuing through Oct. 27, they have been donating fresh bagels for the Community Challenge Tagg Team to sell at Patrick’s Pub in Gilford. For only $3, weekly shufflers have enjoyed a bag of three yummy bagels, with 100 percent donated to the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
And it can never be said enough ... Allan and Jennifer Beetle, the owners, managers and rock star team at Patrick’s continue to open their business and hearts to our community. The generosity and kindness of the Patrick’s “family” cannot be overstated!
Judi Taggart
Tagg Team Captain
Gilford NH
