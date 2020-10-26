To the Daily Sun
Recently, there was a letter to the Laconia Sun erroneously claiming the Democratic Party has been “hijacked” by anti-American mobs who embrace hatred. The author, who is running for the State House of Representatives went on to say that a fanatical left has dictated that Democrats become socialists, desirous of destroying American freedoms and wanting to raise taxes. That is incorrect. The fundamental truth is that Laconia Democrats are not socialists as they fully embrace economic capitalism. Mr. Carlos Cardona, also running for the State House, is a young entrepreneur whose local business employed one hundred people – hardly a socialist. One of our current State House Representatives, Mr. Dave Huot, has been a veteran member of the House Finance Committee and in that role, has striven to balance the New Hampshire state budget without raising taxes. Candidate Ms. Marcia Hayward has spent her career as an educator. She is fervently committed to the worth of the individual because her vocation has been educating future citizens. In candidate Ms. Gail Ober’s career as a local journalist she has always stood for public access to all government decisions and recently criticized the Laconia City Council’s purchase of real estate without full public disclosure. Mr. Phil Spagnuolo is a founding member of Navigating Recovery providing our most vulnerable neighbors with a path toward productive citizenship. Mr. Charlie St. Clair has increased business and tourism as the Executive Director for both the nationally renowned Laconia Motorcycle Week and the regionally known Laconia Pumpkin Festival.
The aforementioned candidates represent the Democratic Party here in Laconia. They are not anti-American nor part of a riotous mob. They have no interest in destroying any American freedoms. We are all Americans who believe that an individual should be judged by his or her own record. The letter that condemned the present Democratic Party complained that Republicans were demonized unfairly yet the author in turn, did his own demonizing. The author did claim, quite correctly, that we are all members of one community. As members of that community we should evaluate candidates fairly on their contributions to our society here in the Lakes Region. Candidates Cardona, Hayward, Huot, Ober, Spagnuolo and St. Clair have been serving Laconia in one capacity or another for many years. You will find their resumes prove they have always put Laconia first and therefore deserve your vote on November 3rd.
Jayne Morris Crowther
Laconia
