To The Daily Sun,
I am honored to support Joyce Fulweiler for Merrimack District 3 state rep (Northfield and Franklin). She has served the citizens of Northfield and Tilton for almost 30 years in different roles from state rep in the 1990s to town administrator of each town until her retirement this week from the town of Tilton.
I came from a business only background, and found democratic institutions frustratingly inefficient and slow; over the 11 years I worked with Joyce, she would school me on the importance of listening to everyone. She’d say while it may be a slow process, it’s the most important aspect of government, to listen and include all views. Over the years she’s been a passionate force behind some of the best local initiatives benefiting our communities, including Knowles Pond Conservation area, the Winnipesaukee River Trail, several EPA cleanups, and a multitude of smaller projects. In fact, Johnson Road in Northfield is named for her, recognizing her service to the Town of Northfield.
I believe some reps in the state House who serve term after term start believe they know what’s better for their constituency than their constituents do; Joyce is not like that. She’s passionate about fairness and equality and toward that end she listens to and considers all opinions. She is committed to fighting state “down-shifting” of costs where it is all to easy for state government to pass the buck down to local communities who are already overburdened by high property taxes. For Northfield and Franklin the 4 percent reduction in education stabilization is one such example of an unfair and arbitrary shirking of responsibility by state government. Joyce is committed to a moratorium of this unfair reduction which is burdening taxpayers and threatening local education.
Joyce cares deeply about people, not just the numbers of the day or her friends who are well established in the community. She cares deeply for the elderly, the grandparents raising their grandchildren, for those in recovery, and for those quietly enjoying life in this beautiful area — because she believes in the goodness of the people of these communities. She’s taught me a lot about government, about listening and sometimes putting down the spreadsheets and understanding the important role state and local government play not just in the values of our homes and jobs, but also in the quality of our lives and our children’s lives. If you want to have a passionate vote in the state House representing YOU in Merrimack District 3 (Northfield and Franklin), please vote for Joyce Fulweiler on November 6.
Tim Pearson
Tilton
