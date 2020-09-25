To The Daily Sun,
Vote for Bill Bolton for N.H. Senate, District 2
Bill Bolton is a sincere, hard-working man with 30 years of experience in public health in New Hampshire. His seven years on the Plymouth Selectboard, now serving as chair, shows his commitment to the area, his leadership ability, and his steady hand at the helm.
Covid-19 has hit Grafton, Belknap, and Merrimack County hard, and Bill knows that. So many of our neighbors have lost their jobs in this pandemic, and with the loss of the job came loss of their health care, adding additional stress at a difficult time. That is why Bill is fighting to protect and expand Medicaid.
Bill is also focused on expanded broadband in our rural areas. With schools, doctors, and just about everyone else turning to the internet for communication, communities without reliable internet are dropping behind. Bill wants to make sure they have the access they need. He is also firmly committed to conservation efforts to retain our area’s natural beauty, while providing a platform for a strong economy, job opportunities, and support for working families.
I have known Bill Bolton for years and have had the pleasure of working with him on several local committees. His service on the Planning Board, the Conservation Commission, the Energy Commission, and the School Board, plus many other local boards and committees, shows his firm commitment to service.
Please join me in voting for Bill Bolton for N.H. Senate District 2 on November 3.
Rep. Joyce Weston
N.H. House of Representatives, Grafton 8
Plymouth
