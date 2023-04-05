To The Daily Sun,

I made an error in my letter of last week. I wrongly wrote that the vote on SB 2 would be at the polls on May 9. Moultonborough Town Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m., when we will have an opportunity to vote on SB 2. Previously, the voters could decide on this important change at the polls. Our Legislature in Concord has decided that the vote on the matter of SB 2 must be considered at town meeting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.