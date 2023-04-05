I made an error in my letter of last week. I wrongly wrote that the vote on SB 2 would be at the polls on May 9. Moultonborough Town Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m., when we will have an opportunity to vote on SB 2. Previously, the voters could decide on this important change at the polls. Our Legislature in Concord has decided that the vote on the matter of SB 2 must be considered at town meeting.
This article will be an important chance to change the way our town voters consider the decisions that affect us all. A vote for SB 2 will allow every registered voter to have their preference counted. The voters will no longer be required to attend the town meeting in person, rather, they will have the opportunity to vote at their convenience at the polls on voting day, or by absentee if they are not able to get to the polls. This is a real boost to democracy. Seventy-four towns and many school districts have chosen to let more voters participate in decisions. Why would anyone be opposed?
Voters will still have the opportunity to hear the pros and cons on the issues at a legally required “deliberative session” held many days before the voting by written ballot at the polls on voting day. That way, a voter who wishes to speak to or amend an article in the warrant has the chance to do so. Those people who choose to gather their information some other way are not required to attend.
Please attend this very important Moultonborough Town Meeting on Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m.
