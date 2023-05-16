Well, here we are. The Moultonborough Town Meeting has to be rescheduled because there were too many trying to attend. Evidently, “nobody saw that coming." Our town has clearly outgrown the old-fashioned, in-person town meeting.
This is an emphatic endorsement of a yes vote for SB 2. You will be able to vote at your leisure at the polls or via absentee and not have to stand in line or be excluded because you have to work, are ill or disabled, are a caregiver, or need to be out of town. You will have at least 30 days to consider the arguments and not have to make a snap decision on important issues.
Here's how SB 2 works:
1. Any person registered to vote in the town of Moultonborough can vote at the polls or with a legally approved absentee ballot for all the articles on the town warrant. No one not registered to vote in Moultonborough can vote (just as at any other town election).
2. If a voter wants to hear the discussion, there is a legally required “deliberative session” at least 30 days before the voting day.
3. Article amendments may be made and voted on at the “deliberative session.” Major or substantive amendments are not allowed. It is at the moderator’s discretion to decide if the proposed changes are to be allowed.
This simple process will allow every registered voter an opportunity to participate in our democracy.
Please vote yes for SB 2 at the upcoming town meeting.
