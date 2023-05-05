To The Daily Sun,
We’re getting close to time for Town Meeting. It is very important to our town’s future that you attend.
As I have written over the last couple of weeks, there are many good reasons to vote for SB 2:
1. It will allow every voter registered in Moultonborough to have their vote counted. Illness, infirmity, job responsibilities, family care responsibilities, or distance from Moultonborough at the time of Town Meeting will not prevent people from being able to vote absentee or on ballot day for all the warrant articles. Just as is the case in federal, state and town ballot voting.
2. Despite the exaggerated fears that people will not have the opportunity to learn the information, there is the option to hear the discussion at the legally required deliberative session in person or (hopefully) via streaming. Most of us get our information from far more than one source.
3. The fear that a “small group of people” will change the articles at the deliberative session is not true. The moderator, in doing their job, will disallow amendments deemed “substantive changes” to any article. This can also happen now at our Town Meeting, which often has a small group of people pushing passage of their projects. Projects they fear would be defeated if it was put to a ballot vote. We, under SB 2, would always have the option of not voting for articles that we don’t support.
Who would not be for SB 2? It seems to me to be a small group of people who want to have more power by suppressing some other citizen’s right to vote.
Please attend this most important Moultonborough Town Meeting on Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. and vote yes for SB 2. Let every voter’s vote be counted.
Josiah Bartlett
Moultonborough
