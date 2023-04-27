To The Daily Sun,
Thanks to Jim Morrison for making a personal case for SB 2 in Tuesday’s Laconia Daily Sun. It really hits home that a voter who has been an active contributor to Moultonborough cannot vote on the issues of The HUB and SB 2.
To dispel a couple of bits of misinformation that are going around about SB 2, If SB2 is passed:
1. Only voters properly registered in Moultonborough will be allowed to vote either by absentee or in person. It will be just as is our right to vote in national, state or municipal elections.
2. The claim that we need to attend a town meeting in order to hear the arguments pro or con on each warrant article is wrong. Most of us have gotten enough information to make up our minds long before the meeting. Those who want to hear them can attend the required “deliberative session,” which must be held 30 days before the vote. We have the technology to stream this session for those who cannot attend but wish to hear the discussion. Most of us will get our information through social media, newspapers and from conversations with other citizens.
3. SB 2 does not mean the end of democracy. On the contrary, it means that more registered voters will be able to have their voice heard. Voters who work during the time scheduled for town meeting, voters who are away or who physically cannot sit through the sometimes long and contentious meeting will not have their vote suppressed.
Who would not be for SB 2? Seventy-two New Hampshire towns have said yes to SB 2.
Please attend this very important Moultonborough Town Meeting on Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. and vote yes for SB 2. Let every voter’s choice be counted.
Josiah Bartlett
Moultonborough
