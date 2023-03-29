To The Daily Sun,
This year, on May 9, the voters of Moultonborough will have the opportunity to vote for ballot voting on all warrant articles beginning next year. This change, known as SB 2, will be a good modification as to how our town is run.
SB 2 will change the town from requiring attendance at Town Meeting to requiring all warrant articles placed on the official ballot.
This allows registered voters who haven't attended Town Meeting to have their voices heard by allowing voting on all articles at the polls or by absentee ballot.
Voters who have to work at the time of Town Meeting will count. Voters who need to be away from Moultonborough will count. Registered voters who are unable to attend Town Meeting in person due to illness or disability will count. Registered voters who simply do not want to or are unable to sit through a sometimes tedious meeting will count.
Folks say that there won't be a chance to hear all the discussion on each article. There is a required deliberative session prior to the voting day to allow every person to hear points made, pro and con, which allows open discussion and amendments.
As to hearing the discussion in a time-limited public forum, I say that I prefer to have a chance to think about, read about, and consider the issues without the vitriol and intimidation that sometimes occur.
How many registered voters attend Town Meeting without their minds already made up on important issues?
Wouldn't it be better and easier to simply be able to go and vote or mail in your official absentee ballot?
Please attend Moultonborough Town Meeting on the evening of May 9. There will be some very important votes that you need to cast. Please vote for SB 2.
Josiah Bartlett
Moultonborough
