To The Daily Sun,
Peter Spanos is what Laconia needs to get on the right track and live up to its potential greatness! Like me, Peter has lived in Laconia his whole life.
We have seen an unfortunate transformation of our great City because of leadership, who, though well-meaning, simply lacks the ideas, experience, and grit to make tough decisions that are in the best interest of our city. Peter Spanos is a long time business owner who understands what is necessary between a public-private partnership in order to make businesses successful and our city attractive to consumers in this competitive age. As a state rep, Peter has made good on a commitment to spend our dollars wisely, always remembering how hard we have to work for our money.
Lastly, and possibly most importantly, Peter is a compassionate person who has a heart to help those members of our community who need help the most. He has great plans for cleaning up the drug epidemic and helping those people get back on their feet to become productive members of our local community. Isn't it time for a change from the same old names and the same old unfulfilled promises that we have seen for so many years now? Vote for Peter Spanos for mayor, let's realize Laconia's true potential!
Joshua Youssef
Laconia
