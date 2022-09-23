In response to Jeff Robbins’ article about how Ron DeSantis lied to, gave false promise to and dumped the refugees (illegal immigrants) off in Martha's Vinryard — Mr. Robbins needs to get the facts first before spewing his garbage lies. I guess he’s finally done with the Trump bashing and stomping on Republicans. First off, what CNN, ABC, etc., did not tell him was that the refugees were put up in a hotel, where they could eat and shower. Then they signed consent forms and were given maps of Martha's Vineyard and a guide to resources; you may have seen some of them holding these papers when they deplaned.
They were not promised jobs and housing, contrary to this quote from Robbins’ article, "He's carting them around like cattle from state to state, starving them all day and dropping them off with excuses (and) lies that they were going to get jobs and housing."
Come on, Jeff, barely 50 of them, not even a drop in the bucket compared to the hundreds of thousands of them who are pouring into the country due to Biden’s border crisis. Shouldn’t other states help out a little, especially the ones that claim to have sanctuary cities, but then flip out when they have 50 refugees come?
How soon we forget — the Obama-Biden administration used to ship thousands of immigrants across the country to different states. The only difference being that they “trafficked” them quietly in the middle of the night, and yes, paid for by taxpayers. Jeff also has the nerve to call DeSantis a human trafficker! Not sure if anyone saw on the news that 160 arrests were made in an (actual) human-trafficking bust that included some teachers and Disney employees.
