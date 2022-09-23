To The Daily Sun,

In response to Jeff Robbins’ article about how Ron DeSantis lied to, gave false promise to and dumped the refugees (illegal immigrants) off in Martha's Vinryard — Mr. Robbins needs to get the facts first before spewing his garbage lies. I guess he’s finally done with the Trump bashing and stomping on Republicans. First off, what CNN, ABC, etc., did not tell him was that the refugees were put up in a hotel, where they could eat and shower. Then they signed consent forms and were given maps of Martha's Vineyard and a guide to resources; you may have seen some of them holding these papers when they deplaned.

