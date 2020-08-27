To The Daily Sun,
This is a quick note in response to a letter from Alison James over the weekend. She said bikers are smarter than protesters and Sturgis didn't have any outbreaks. Then why did WMUR just post that anyone who went to Sturgis get tested because the rise in cases in N.H. linked to those who traveled there?
Wear a mask and be smart. Care about your neighbors and we will get through this.
Joshua Hebert
Laconia
