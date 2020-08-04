To The Daily Sun,
I find both political parties to be childish! It was extremely encouraging to see the article this weekend of two polar opposite politicians who were able to come together and look past partisan politics.
Both men showed true leadership and responsibility for their actions. We need to find more politicians like this who although they may disagree find a way to come together for the greater good of their community.
I am going to look more into Carlos Cardona and Mike Bordes and will certainly give them each a good quality look and possibly both of them my vote.
We desperately need more level-headed, understanding politicians.
Josh Miller
Laconia
