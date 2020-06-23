To The Daily Sun,
To the Voters of Moultonborough:
The upcoming Town Meeting at the Academy at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 29 will certainly be a lot safer and more comfortable than the now-postponed meeting that had been planned for the Sandwich fairgrounds last Saturday would have been. Thanks to the decision makers.
We still need to recognize the economics of the future may have dramatically changed and support the Board of Selectman’s revised recommendations. They are showing true leadership in a difficult situation. Although I disagree that the Town Meeting must be held at all, I do think that most of the changes they are suggesting with their comments are very responsible. I also applaud the reduction of several budget items due to the current uncertainty. Thank you, Board of Selectmen.
I applaud the recommendation that they encourage entertaining a motion to table two of the most controversial and divisive article until a later time. Both articles: #5, #6, represent money and efforts that should be decided upon at a time when the future is clearer. These Articles, #5 ($3,000,000 on the Town Function Hall – formerly known as the Lion’s Club) and #6 (the $6,720,000 recreation center/gymnasium) should be either tabled (passed over/postponed) or simply voted down. If reconsideration at another Town Meeting is appropriate, they can be brought up again.
I also urge the voters to ask that Articles #7, (spending $100,000 on yet another study of what to do with the Taylor property in the Village) and Article #19, (to budget $75,000 to tear down the building on that property) both be tabled or voted down. How much more money do we need to spend on this while we have the building for sale?
It would certainly make sense not to pay to demolish a building that has economic and historical value until all options are exhausted. Whatever the conclusions were of a “study” at this time could very well be invalid a year from now. Let’s not waste money on irreversible changes.
Let’s vote to table on #5 & #6 as the board has suggested and vote “no” on #7 and #19. Please support our yown with the essentials needed to run the town until the future is clearer. In our current state of emergency, it certainly makes sense not to push these other articles.
Josh Bartlett
Moultonborough
