To The Daily Sun,
This is in response to Rep. Mike Bordes' letter to the editor last week.
When voters in Laconia showed up in massive numbers to elect five Republicans to the State House we expected all five to stand tall with conservative values and fight for liberty and freedom for all. As far as I can see four of the five have delivered and one has fallen woefully short of expectations. Rep. Mike Bordes is that one. Instead of standing up for conservatives, Rep. Bordes has made a bed with local progressives, and those who oppose the very delegation he sits on. A delegation he spends a great deal of time bashing because he doesn't approve of the staunch liberty loving conservatives chosen for leadership positions at the beginning of his term. He likes to label those he opposes as "Extremists" to cover up his own progressive agenda. Maybe he believes that agenda will curry him some sort of favor with Democrats on Election Day.
True GOPers see through his name calling and have not forgotten his actions and false words.
John St. Pierre claims Bordes listens to his constituents, but how can he do that when he refuses to attend Belknap County Republican Committee meetings where his constituents are?
Why not get real Mr. Bordes and switch to the party you're beholden to. Mr. St. Pierre should check out your record in Concord before he claims you are such a good public servant. Rep. Bordes implies his fellow Republicans are not supporting the police and fire personnel which is an outright lie and another one of his cheap shots. As a Laconian who voted for Rep. Bordes, I have been disappointed and dismayed by his absenteeism and swooning over local Democrats while not looking out for the party he was elected to.
Rep. Bordes will not be getting my vote if he decides to run for another term. That is a mistake I will not make again.
I ask all true conservatives to join me in showing this underwhelming representative the door this November.
Live Free or Die.
Joseph McCarthy
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.