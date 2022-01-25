To The Daily Sun,
Gov. Chris Sununu must be the most accessible governor in the history of this state. It hit me the other day while watching news coverage of yet another press briefing held by the governor to update the public about the COVID pandemic.
I’ve watched several of those briefings, particularly in the early months of the pandemic. I’m impressed how the governor can stand in front of a room full of reporters and answer all their questions, even those unrelated to COVID. I really can’t remember an elected official from our state doing that with such regularity.
Aside from his regular press briefings, our governor can be found freely walking the halls of our state house greeting visitors, stopping by local businesses, and even shopping for his own groceries at the local supermarket and answering questions along the way. That type of down-to-earth accessibility keeps him grounded and connected to the people who elected him; it’s refreshing to see.
Joseph Lincoln
Gilford
