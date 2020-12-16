To The Daily Sun,
Postings are on: Moultonboro Speaks, a blog (Google it) owned by the Moultonborough town moderator.
My final comment on town meeting petitions.
Warrant articles for bonds or money notes over $100K, not only must get 3/5ths (formerly 2/3rds) approval, they shall have highest dollar amount first, and voted first. So, no mind games need be played, like at the last town meeting on which article to vote on first.
RSA 33:8-a Procedure for Authorizing Bonds or Notes in Excess of $100,000. –
II. All articles appearing in the warrant which propose a bond or note issue exceeding $100,000 shall appear in consecutive numerical order and shall be acted upon prior to other business except the election of officers, action on the adoption, revision, or amendment of a municipal charter, and zoning matters or as otherwise determined by the voters at the meeting.
" ... or as otherwise determined by the voters at the meeting."
Fly in the ointment!
So, someone is probably thinking, that means a warrant article for something that will cost over $100K must be voted on before an article that only states a project with no money ... true ... maybe ("... or as otherwise determined by the voters at the meeting."). Get up to the microphone and motion to vote the project first. All the more reason for special town meetings to find out yes or no on the proposal ... and debate/argue the costs at the annual town meeting. Yes, the town has historically had petition warrant articles for projects with the proposed cost/appropriation ... and the results have been? After how many years ... decades?
Not to forget the annual School District meeting, as opposed to the annual Town meeting, if a petition to do something, a recreation center on school property, for example, then use:
RSA 197:6 Warrant and Articles. – Upon the written application of 25 or more voters ... the school board shall insert in the school district warrant for such meeting the petitioned article with only such minor textual changes as may be required.
RSA 197:2 Special. – A special meeting of a school district shall be held whenever ... 50 or more voters ... shall have made written application to the school board therefor, setting forth the subject matter upon which action is desired.
Hopefully, the one day a year, we are more of a Democracy than a Republic (majority rule, not officials deciding) at the March annual meetings, Covid will allow us to gather. There will also, hopefully, be a warrant article for the Moultonborough town meeting to change to May, since we are now on a fiscal year basis.
Joseph Cormier
Moultonborough
