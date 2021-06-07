To The Daily Sun,
This note was submitted at the Moultonborough select board meeting of 6/3/2021. It was/is an attempt at getting some movement (careful) from the town regarding the infamous Taylor Building and Property. It only takes three of the five select board members to stimulate some positive activity for the town. They do not have to decide if the town needs another gym or community center with this, yet. Just tear down the building and see what happens. Worst case, the town gets a town common/green for all to enjoy!
Lose a "heritage" building in MoBo ... please! It has plenty, even across across the street.
RE: 2021 MOULTONBOROUGH TOWN MEETING
This note is not legal advice, just a resident's opinion, protected under state and federal law.
2021 Article 16, amended and passed for a community center on Taylor property, directing the Select Board:
• to budget $75,000 from taxation
• to complete a site study design and engineering plan
• to contract the plan with a qualified third party
• to send the plan to at least one company for cost estimate
• to apply the remaining funds to the General Fund
• a report to the town by March 1, 2022
Does town meeting have authority to “direct” the select board? Probably, if no statute is violated.
Facts: Select board has the statutory right to manage, buy and sell town property and manage the town Prudential Affairs.
RSA 41:14-a
Town has already given the select board power to buy and sell town property; Article 33 of 2003 town meeting (also, town policy #19 that should probably be an “ordinance” not a “policy” … town voted).
RSA 41:11-a
Town Property:
I. The selectmen shall have authority to manage all real property owned by the town and to regulate its use, unless such management and regulation is delegated to other public officers by vote of the town, or is governed by other statutes, …
Select Board shall manage the Prudential Affairs of the town.
RSA 41:8 Election and Duties-The selectmen shall manage the prudential affairs of the town and perform the duties by law prescribed.
RSA 31:39 Purpose and Penalties. – I. Towns may make bylaws for: (l) Making and ordering their prudential affairs;
Comment: The select board does not need a town vote on those matters. The Taylor building has been subject to tear-down for a considerable time. It has provided nothing in revenue. It has been a contentious issue. It has been an impediment to town growth and enhancement, because of costs to make it “useful” to the town.
The select board can tear down the Taylor building now. New proposals, like another Huggins proposal, might come to fruition. Many, as I do, believe the town would welcome a new Huggins proposal, with the Taylor building tear-down. Even if a new Huggins proposal is not to be, a Taylor building tear-down would make the property much more attractive to other proposals.
Article 16 would not be violated, nor promoted, if the Taylor building was razed very soon.
