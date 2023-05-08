To The Daily Sun,
Senate Bill 2 is not a change in government. It only changes who can vote, when we vote, and how we vote.
Moultonborough has 5,091 residents according to the 2020 census; 4,276 registered voters, 84% of the residents.
The November 2022 general election, Moultonborough cast 3,202 ballots; 75% of the 4,276 registered voters; 2,545 regular ballots; 657 absentee ballots; absentee ballots accounted for 21% of the votes. What if the 21% absentees were allowed to vote on all town warrant articles? Democracy cries out to let them vote. Or is not allowing them to vote better for local control?
Which is more important, attendance or participation?
Town meeting should not require participants to outwit, outplay, and outlast in order to participate in the basic democratic process.
Town moderators decide whether a proposed amendment will violate the statutes which provides: “No warrant article shall be amended to eliminate the subject matter of the article.” Legal counsel is available to the moderator at the meetings and prior. The voters can overrule the moderator, but that does not make the amendment enforceable. The role of the SB 2 first session is to decide the final form of the ballot questions.
NH law defines the “default budget" as “the amount of the same appropriations, as contained in the operating budget authorized for the previous year, reduced and increased, by debt service, contracts, and other obligations, previously incurred or mandated by law, and reduced by one-time expenditures, contained in the operating budget.” RSA 40:13 IX (b).
SB 2 is the closest thing we have to democracy. It provides for all registered voters, including absentees, the right to vote on all warrant articles in privacy, about a month before voting in private, and has a default budget to protect the town from unreasonable budget amendments. Please vote yes.
Joseph Cormier
Moultonborough
